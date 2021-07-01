AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading Down 0.1%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 433.80 ($5.67). Approximately 765,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 621,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.20 ($5.67).

AJB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

