AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.48. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 5,360 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABSSF shares. TD Securities cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.