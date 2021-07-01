Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

