Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $164,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $287.64. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.36 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

