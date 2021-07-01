Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.29

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.29 and traded as low as C$25.37. Air Canada shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 2,454,038 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

