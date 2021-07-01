Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.