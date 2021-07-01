AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,357,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

AGNC stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

