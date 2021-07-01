AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $51,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

