AeroVironment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,752 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,974% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Shares of AVAV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,864. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 139.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

