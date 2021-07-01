Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.