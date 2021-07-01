Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.