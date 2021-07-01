Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,794 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $12,209.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

