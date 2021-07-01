adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.94

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.94 and last traded at $189.45, with a volume of 50317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.