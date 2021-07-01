Actinium (ACM) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $900,384.81 and approximately $17,928.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,402,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

