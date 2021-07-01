ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Chairman Alan J. Stock Buys 10,000 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 10,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACNB stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACNB by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

