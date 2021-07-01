Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.49 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

