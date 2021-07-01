Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

