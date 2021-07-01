Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.