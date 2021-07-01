Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

