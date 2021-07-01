Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $113,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,272,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth $103,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 32.98%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

