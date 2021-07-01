Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 647 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $586.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.