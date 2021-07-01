Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $116.59. 67,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

