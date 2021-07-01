A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,870. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

