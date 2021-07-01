94,200 Shares in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Grubhub as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grubhub by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,278 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Grubhub by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

