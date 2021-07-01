$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce sales of $94.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,691. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 791,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,259. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

