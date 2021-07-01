$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

PSTL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.67 million, a PE ratio of -920.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

