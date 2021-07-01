7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 56,589,136 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

