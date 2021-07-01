$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $375.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GSL opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Net Asset Value
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.