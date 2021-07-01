$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $375.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

