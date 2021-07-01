$736.95 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $736.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Crane posted sales of $677.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Crane by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 248,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.