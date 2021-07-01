70,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $200,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $24,072,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

