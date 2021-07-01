61,739 Shares in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

