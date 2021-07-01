$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post sales of $6.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the highest is $7.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 494%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $27.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SRAX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.86.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

