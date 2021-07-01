$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. 2,758,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

