$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $575.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 51,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.