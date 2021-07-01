51,537 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.