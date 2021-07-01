50,000 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEAC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

