$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

