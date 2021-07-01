$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 3,432,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.