$475.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will report $475.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.80 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $390.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $81.44. 122,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

