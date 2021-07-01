$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.