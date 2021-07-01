3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.