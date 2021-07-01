$349.65 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $349.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,433,152 shares of company stock worth $387,021,355 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.24 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

