$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $34.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.70 million to $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

