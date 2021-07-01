338 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $802.60 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $754.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 175.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

