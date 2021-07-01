3,201 Shares in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLSA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

