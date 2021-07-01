$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $39,729,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.63. 2,636,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.