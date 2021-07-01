$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 823,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,400. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

