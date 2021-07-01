261,514 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,019,000. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 3.0% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after buying an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $75,107,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

NYSE KSU traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.96. 8,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,726. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

