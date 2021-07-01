261,292 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 2,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,547. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

