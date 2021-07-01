$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.90 million to $254.74 million. Gentherm posted sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.05. 190,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

